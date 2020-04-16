Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Opportunity Assessment and In-depth Analysis to 2027 

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market.

However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Million by 2027.

Major Key Players operating in this Study:



Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Bayer AG, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Bracco, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., and Advanced Accelerator Applications.

Answers that the report acknowledges:



– Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

– Key factors driving the “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals” market.

– Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals” market.

– Challenges to market growth.

– Key vendors of “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals” market.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals” market.

– Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

– Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. During January 2019, Curium and Progenics entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. This agreement has helped the companies to offer better products to its customers across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Application

Diagnostic Applications SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications



Therapeutic Applications Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumors Other Therapeutic Applications



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced nuclear medicines in order to increase the efficiency of imaging processes in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, Alzheimer’s and others along as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

