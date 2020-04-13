Nurse Call Systems Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2026

Global Nurse Call Systems Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Further, growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations has led the adoption of Nurse Call Systems across the forecast period. For Instance: The alarming rise in emergency cases, especially due to road accidents, has led to the adoption of advanced nurse call equipment in the OPDs. According to a research study published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in February 2015, reporting of emergency cases by using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has increased from 29% in 2006 to 73%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094828

The regional analysis of global Nurse Call Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a number of regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as encouragement provided by the governments to nursing homes, development in infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nurse Call Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rauland-Borg Corporation (US)

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hill-Rom (US)

Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany)

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria)

Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology:

Wired communication

Wireless communication

By Application:

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

By End User:

Hospitals & ASCs

Long-term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician’s Office

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nurse Call Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094828

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

What is the market size in Global? What are the factors that affect the growth of Market over the forecast period? What is the competitive position of Market? Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period of that Market? What are the opportunities of that Market ?

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609