Nurse Call Systems Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026

New Research Report on “Nurse Call Systems Market” is now available on The Insight Partners’ Database, This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Nurse Call Systems Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Nurse Call Systems Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The North America nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,203.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 506.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as Growing Numbers of Assisted Living Centers, increasing incidences of alzheimer’s diseases in this region and growing geriatric population in the North America region. Whereas, rising number of specialized hospitals is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Alzheimer’s diseases is form of dementia and is a progressive disorder which eventually results in the loss of memory and deterioration in cognitive skills. The disease among the six leading causes of death in United States. According to the recent data published in 2019 by Alzheimer’s Association states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer’s and the number is expected to rise approximately up to 14 million by 2050.

The key players influencing the market are:

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

In addition, it is also stated that from 2000 to 2017 the deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease has grown by 145%, one in every three senior person dies with the disease or the other form of the dementia. The cost incurred in the disease are rising in the region. It was estimated that by 2019 Alzheimer’s and other form of dementias will cost nearly US$ 290 billion and it is also estimated that by 2050 the cost can rise roughly up to US$ 1.1 trillion. For the seniors citizens living with the dementia are provided care of nearly 18.5 billion hours which is fairly valued approximately US$ 234 billion.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the North America region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the rising prevalence of the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The other factors that is leading to the growth of the market are growing geriatric population and presence of the market leaders that offer various nurse call systems and rising numbers of the hospitals, assisted living centers and other healthcare centers across the country.

Furthermore, the presence of the several market players in the US are likely to serve the demand from the customers. For instance, West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc, Amplion, Cornell Communications and Tyco SimplexGrinnell are among the players that are operating in the nurse the call market.

Thus, US is already ahead in the nurse call systems in the region, however, it is expected that the market is likely to propel in the coming future.

