Nutraceuticals Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2027

The global nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market. Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market for global nutraceuticals is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global nutraceuticals market are Herbalife International of America, Inc., Danone SA, Nestle SA, Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Helion Nutraceuticals, Abbott, among others.

On the basis of application, the nutraceuticals market is categorized into General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy. In 2018, the general wellness segment leads the global nutraceuticals market. Nutraceuticals has increasingly been recognized by health professionals as a healthy product which are helpful in preventing the risk of coronary heart diseases, high and low blood pressure, tumor incidence, insomnia, cancer, and depression, among others. Nutraceuticals provide healthy ingredients which contain vitamins and minerals, carbohydrates, and other essential ingredients, which aids in maintaining individual’s health. It is also being used to reduce the levels of cholesterol that eventually leads to a healthy state of heart.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat and nutritive food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the nutraceuticals market growth. The rising demand for functional food and beverages, among the consumers globally is expected to fuel the market growth for nutraceuticals market. The rich nutritional profile and various health benefits such as anti-aging, antioxidants, muscle growth and other attributes have favored the global market to a larger extend. Some of the industry players including Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestle SA, Danone SA, and The Nature’s Bounty Co., among others, are offering healthy and nutritive nutraceutical products. Manufacturers of are targeting consumers with the inclusion of low-calorie, low fats, and healthy ingredients in their product portfolios to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market, which in turn influencing the market for nutraceuticals.

The report segments the global Nutraceuticals market as follows:

Global Nutraceuticals Market – By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Global Nutraceuticals Market – By Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Global Nutraceuticals Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

