OFFSHORE DRILLING RIGS MARKET IS GROWING AT A HIGH CAGR BY 2027 | CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED, DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC., KCA DEUTAG

The Offshore Drilling Rigs Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Offshore Drilling Rigs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An offshore drilling rigs or offshore platform is the large structure that facilities for well drilling to extract, store, explore, and process petroleum and natural gas. The growing demand for the oil and gas product is increasing the production and exploration activities that increase demand for offshore drilling rigs market. Technological improvement and growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects are propelling the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.

Top Key Players:- China Oilfield Services Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., KCA Deutag, Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corporation, Pacific Drilling, Seadrill Limited, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., Transocean Ltd., Valaris plc

The rapid expansion of the offshore oil and gas activities are driving the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. The development of new exploration sites and improvement in the existing reserves are also positively impacting the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. However, government regulations and various environmental policy is the key hindering factor for the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market. Furthermore, growing investment in oil and gas, coupled with the rising energy demand, is expected to drive the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Offshore Drilling Rigs industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global offshore drilling rigs market is segmented on the basis of type, water depth. On the basis type the market is segmented as jackups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, others. On the basis water depth the market is segmented as shallow water, deepwater, ultra-deepwater.

The report analyzes factors affecting Offshore Drilling Rigs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Offshore Drilling Rigs market in these regions

