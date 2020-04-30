Oil and Gas Logistics Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand-supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Oil and Gas Logistics Market globally.This report on ‘Oil and Gas Logistics Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Oil and gas logistics is the transportation of drilling equipment, extracted natural gas and crude oil, and other products from one place to another place. A growing number of the oil rig is the rising demand for the transportation that augmenting in the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-end logistics and supply chain solutions is also triggering the growth of the oil and gas logistics market.

The upsurge in oil and gas exploration and production activities is a major factor that driving the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. The increasing demand for the contract logistic service due to their upgraded technologies and more specialized service, thus increasing demand for the oil and gas logistics market. Furthermore, increasing the use of blockchain technology in oil and gas transportation is also influences the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. New oilfield discoveries and increasing gas shale gas production are expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas logistics market.

Leading Oil and Gas Logistics Market Players:

Agility Logistics Services Pte Ltd

Ausenco

BDP International

Bolloré Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel International A

Reliance Logistics Group Inc.

SGS

