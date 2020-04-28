Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2020-2027: Detail Analysis with Top Key Players like DAMAGIX GROUP, EVRAZ, Hunting, ILJIN STEEL, JFE Steel Corporation

The Oil Country Tubular Goods Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Oil Country Tubular Goods i.e., OCTG, refers to a range of rolled metal items, more generally related to as pipes, and the various attachments used in the process of manufacture and operation. These can include tubes for drilling, lining or tubing, thread protectors, stabbing guides, bumper rings, and chocks for the screw. Due to the requirements of each pipe, the piping items classify as OCTG in terms of their appropriate charging conditions and what they can pass, how solid they are, and their composition. OCTG production is directly influenced by the rise in demand for fossil fuels. The more wells are drilled, the more OCTG is required, in simple terms. Oil price volatility affects demand for OCTG in the short term, as less wells are drilled during downturn in the industry. The main drivers for OCTG demand are underground, horizontal, sour gas, and offshore wells.

This report covers the Oil Country Tubular Goods Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Natural resources in Nigeria, apart from petroleum, include natural gas, gold, iron ore, coal, calcareous, niobium, lead, zinc, and arable land. The oil & gas industry accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product, and revenue from petroleum exports accounts for about 86 percent of total revenue from exports. Major factors contributing towards the growth of Nigeria oil country tubular goods market growth includes substantial investment towards development of pipeline infrastructure, and increasing shale production and a subsequent hike in horizontal and unconventional drilling activity.

