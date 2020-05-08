Oilfield Chemicals to Face Steep Decline in Sales Through Pandemic; Quick Revamp Likely After Global Crisis End

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Oilfield Chemicals market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Oilfield Chemicals market.

The report on the global Oilfield Chemicals market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Oilfield Chemicals market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Oilfield Chemicals market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Oilfield Chemicals market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Oilfield Chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oilfield Chemicals market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Oilfield Chemicals market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Oilfield Chemicals market

Recent advancements in the Oilfield Chemicals market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Oilfield Chemicals market

Oilfield Chemicals Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Oilfield Chemicals market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Oilfield Chemicals market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type, region, and key players.

The study provides a decisive view of the global oilfield chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product and application. In terms of product type, the oilfield chemicals market has been classified into biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, lubricants, hydrogen sulfide scavengers, fluid loss additives, and others. Based on application, the oilfield chemicals market has been divided into production chemicals, drilling fluids, well stimulation fluids, cementing fluids, enhanced oil recovery, and workover & completion. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for oilfield chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global oilfield chemicals market has been analyzed in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global oilfield chemicals market. Key players functioning in the oilfield chemicals market include Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Halliburton, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Newpark Resources Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd, Kao Chemicals, Chemiphase, Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg. Ltd, and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Product

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Lubricants

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers

Fluid Loss Additives

Others (Clay Stabilizer etc.)

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

Production Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Well Stimulation Fluids

Cementing Fluids

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Workover & Completion

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway U.K. Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran Nigeria Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

Demand for oilfield chemicals is anticipated to be high from 2019 owing to the positive scenario related to drilling activities

Well stimulation fluids are estimated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. Well stimulation fluids are used to boost the productivity of an oil well.

Drilling fluids application segment of the oilfield chemicals market held major share of the market in terms of value, while well stimulation fluids accounted for prominent share in terms of volume in 2017

Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly dependent on upstream, downstream, and midstream operations of the oilfield sector. Demand for oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to drilling, production, well stimulation, and workover and completion activities.

North America accounted for significant share of the oilfield chemicals market in 2017 due to the rise in development of unconventional oil and gas fields in the region

