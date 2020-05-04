Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand by 2026 | BASF, Schlumberger, The Dow Chemical company, DuPont, CES Energy Solutions, LLCs

Oilfield Process Chemicals Market is accounted for $ 8.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 15.17 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rise in oil and gas exploration activities across the world had grown the demand for maximum extraction as much possible; this is where the oilfield process chemicals play the vital role. Increase in demand for stimulation products is driving the market whereas factors such as increase in competition and more market competitors are hampering the market growth.

Oilfield process chemicals are use in different phases of oil exploration. They are a class of specialty chemicals that are widely used in the gas and lubricate oil. These chemicals, with their use in oilfield operations, assist in growing the overall competence and productivity of oil extraction and production processes.

By type, Demulsifiers segment held largest market share. In many regions due to the additional features it includes, i.e when added to the oil they tend to migrate oil-water interface and break the stabilizing film present in crude oil.

Based on geography, Asia pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market because of energy requirement of developing countries such as India and China are continuously increasing owing to improving living standards of consumers. Crude oil and natural gas playing the crucial role to the energy supply chain and plays an important role in overall economy development of the region.

Some of the key players of the oilfield process chemicals market include BASF, Schlumberger, The Dow Chemical company, DuPont, CES Energy Solutions, LLC, Halliburton Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ecolab, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Huntsman International, Albemarle Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Lamberti and Gulf Coast Chemical.

Types Covered:

-Gellants & Viscosifier

-Advanced Polymers

-Biocides

-Demulsifiers

-Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

-Surfactants

-Pour Point Depressants

-Other chemicals

Applications Covered:

-Well stimulation Fluids

-Enhanced oil recovery

-Workover & Completion

-Production chemicals

-Drilling fluids

-Cementing

