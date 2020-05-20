Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals market with company profiles of key players such as:

Akzonobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Ashland Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Flotek Industries Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay SA.

The DOW Chemical Company

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Gelling Agents

Friction Reducers

Surfactants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Acids

Others

By Applications:

Hydraulic Fracturing

Matrix Acidization

Acid Fracking

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Industry

