OLED Materials Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 26.3% By 2023|key players like Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,DuPont,Novaled GmbH,Merck KGaA,LG Chem

The global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $25,731 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2016 to 2023. Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a flat light-emitting technology that is produced by employing thin organic films in between two conductors. OLEDs have gained wide range of acceptance among end users as they are lightweight, brighter, thinner, and provide more power efficiency as compared to LCDs.

Increase in demand for smartphones globally and rise in disposable income of people drive the growth of the global OLED materials market. In addition, growth in demand for OLED materials in the automotive sector is projected to present new opportunities for OLED materials manufacturers in the near future. The rapid change in technology and consumer preferences is anticipated to hamper the adoption of OLED materials in the electronics sector.

Some of the key players of OLED Materials Market:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,DuPont,Novaled GmbH,Merck KGaA,LG Chem,TCI America,Sumitomo Chemical,Universal Display,The Dow Chemical Company,Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The report segments the global OLED materials market based on type, application, end user, and geography. The type segment includes substrates, encapsulation, anode, hole injection layer (HIL), hole transport layer (HTL), electron transport layer (ETL), emissive layer (EML), and cathode.

These OLED materials are applicable in television & monitors, smartphones, notebooks & tablets, automotive, and others. Based on end users, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial users. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global OLED materials market till 2023.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the OLED Materials market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global OLED Materials Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 OLED Materials Market Size

2.2 OLED Materials Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 OLED Materials Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 OLED Materials Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players OLED Materials Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into OLED Materials Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global OLED Materials Sales by Product

4.2 Global OLED Materials Revenue by Product

4.3 OLED Materials Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global OLED Materials Breakdown Data by End User