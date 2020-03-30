Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2020: A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics

The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and biotechnological industry in countries such as, Japan and China, prevalence of cancer as well as strategic developments made by the companies. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on product was segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing use of the product in research and diagnostic purposes. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Globally, the synthetic biology has set benchmark with its innovations and the dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest for synthetic biology. For instance, synthetic DNA manufacturer DNA Script has announced a Series A fundraising of 11 million euros ($13 million) led by Illumina Ventures, with additional investment from Merck Ventures BV, the corporate venture arm of Merck KGaA, plus existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Kurma Partners, and Idinvest Partners. Owing to the rising investment for the synthetic biology companies, the need and demand for the synthetic biology for the development of the new techniques may increase the market in the future years.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Twist Bioscience has developed sample preparation products for customers performing next-generation sequencing experiments and analysis. The Twist Human Core Exome Kit includes all the tools needed for library construction, target capture and enrichment to prepare a sample for sequencing.

2018: Twist Bioscience Corporation expanded its North American operations with establishing a new office in San Diego area. The office supports sales and marketing and other corporate administrative functions and will be the headquarters for customer support for the company’s recently-launched solutions to enhance next-generation sequencing.

2018: EVONETIX LTD pioneering an innovative approach to scalable and high-fidelity gene synthesis, and LioniX International, a leading global provider of customised microsystem solutions in scalable production volumes, collaborated to scale up production of prototype microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) for DNA synthesis.

