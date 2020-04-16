On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During (2020-2027)
On-shelf availability solution market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2447.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6019.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2020 to 2027.
Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific on-shelf availability solution market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027. The potential countries in terms of the IT industry in Southeast Asia region, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and others, generate more revenue for the on-shelf availability solution market in the APAC region.
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Technology Group
- BeMyEye Holdings Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Market6, Inc.
- Retail Solutions, Inc
- Retail Velocity
- SAP SE
- Shelfie Pty Ltd
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Verix, Inc.
LUCRATIVE REGIONAL ON-SHELF AVAILABILITY SOLUTIONS MARKETS
Market Insights
Increasing Demand for On-Shelf Availability Solutions in APAC
With the rapid growth of industrialization from the past few years, the demand for on-shelf availability solutions is also increasing. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region on the back of the developing economies, steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is high. The deployment of on-shelf availability solutions has increased in Asian countries over the period owing to the investment as well as initiatives taken by the government for the development in the retail industry. Asia is referred as the growth engine of the global economy with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore.
The retail industry in Asian economies is growing with an exponential rate. With the rising demand for consumer goods such as consumer electronics and home appliances, many manufacturing companies are making significant investment to expand in the Indian retail space. For instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A. has invested approx. US$ 37.68 Mn in Wal-Mart India Pvt. Ltd. Furthermore, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India. Both retailing companies have planned to open 12–15 new stores annually throughout various states across India. The presence of consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, is changing the scenario of the retail industry. Such a positive outlook of the retail industry in Asian countries is projected to upsurge the growth of retail stores, and therefore, installation of OSA solution is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. China holds the largest share in the APAC on-shelf availability solutions market.
Component Insights
The global on-shelf availability solution market by components was led by solution segment. Service segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.
Deployment Insights
The global on-shelf availability solution market by deployment was led by cloud segment. On-premise segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.
End-User Insights
The global on-shelf availability solution market by end-user was led by retailer’s segment. CPG manufacturers segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.
