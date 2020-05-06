Online Education Market 2019 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Till 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Online Education Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Online Education Market over the period 2019-2026.

Online education provides flexibility for the learner to learn from anywhere, anytime, as most of the online education devices are portable. The corporate learning market is segmented into SMBs and large institutions. SMBs have limited financial resources, so the online learning method is more cost-effective as it allows multiple employees to be trained in a less cost-intensive way.

The United States is a leader in the global online education market due to the introduction of e-learning courses and distance learning programs. Several educational institutions are focusing on augmented reality based learning. China is other major market for this market place. India online education market has shown remarkable growth in past couple of years. It is anticipated that this growth will also continue during the forecasting period. India’s online market is expected to grow due to cost-effective education, availability of quality education, government’s digital initiatives, smartphone user base, and internet penetration.

By End User

*K-12

*Massive Open Online Courses

*Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

*Large Enterprises

*Others

By Learning Mode

*Self-Paced Online Education

*Instructor Led Online Education

By Technology

*Mobile Learning

*Learning Management System (LMS)

*Virtual Classroom

*Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The Online Education Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

