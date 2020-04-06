Online Ordering Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Hippos Software Inc., MenuDrive, Oracle (NetSuite), Revel Systems, Sapaad, ShopKeep

The food delivery market is changing rapidly, and restaurant owners are going online to expand their business. The online ordering system enables customers to order food online from restaurants. People are more likely to order food from the restaurant website and apps than the food portals, and online ordering system enables the customers to order from the restaurant. The online ordering system is fast, easy, and comfortable and allows the restaurants to cater to a broader set of customers and boost their revenue stream.

Advancements in technology and penetration of the internet and smartphone are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the online ordering system market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR and owing to the growing popularity of online ordering systems and the increasing popularity of the internet in the emerging economies. The market for the online ordering system is fragmented with the presence of some of the established players as well as some emerging players which are offering advanced solutions at competitive prices.

The List of Companies

1.Hippos Software Inc.

2.MenuDrive

3.Oracle (NetSuite)

4.Revel Systems

5.Sapaad

6.ShopKeep

7.Sysco

8.Toast, Inc.

9.TouchBistro

10.Upserve, Inc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online ordering system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Online ordering system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting online ordering system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Online ordering system market in these regions.

