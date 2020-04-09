Online Program Management Market is expected to reach US$11,986.4 Mn by 2027:Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Blackboard Inc.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Online Program Management Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global online program management market is expected to reach US$ 11,986.4 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.



Online program management (OPM) comprises supporting students, processing registrations, conducting market research and analytics, and offers the latest marketing technology infrastructure. The team involved with online program management includes digital marketing experts, data analysts, education technologists, web developers, and student support specialists to create an effortless process for students. Online degrees are now common, provided by several colleges and universities, every year, students at all institutions enroll for online courses. Online education has become a mainstream activity in a growing number of institutions around the world. Several institutions around the globe address online education in their strategic plans, emphasizing a range of objectives, which include enrollment growth, quality enhancement, and student completion. The online enrollment is a growth engine in various countries, especially in the US higher education. The mainstream of online programs has adopted quality standards for program design, course design, online faculty development, and student results. Further, investments in various tools and techniques in order to offer online educational strategies are predictable to play a significant role in the near future.

The List of Companies – Online Program Management Market

2U, Inc. Academic Partnerships Apollidon Bisk Education, Inc. Blackboard Inc. Keypath Education Noodle Partners Online Education Services Pearson PLC Wiley Education Services

For higher education, the institutions which are focusing on developing or expanding their online programs have to make strong decision on, whether to leverage a third-party OPM organization or attempt to build and execute in-house. The online learning is capital intensive, and the culture and processes around supporting, attracting, and retaining the adult learners, differs from those needed for traditional learners. The institutions face a several of resource constraints and further venturing into online learning has considerable risk as the development of the program needs upfront investment. The public-private collaborations have the potential for reducing these complexities and enable schools to concentrate on their core operation of teaching and learning. Additionally, the strategic partnerships of universities and colleges with OPM support to take steps to launch expanded online support services for stimulating online education growth. Online program managers (OPMs), which are behind an increasing number of programs, are responding to universities’ and colleges’ desire for more flexibility and control in running the courses. OPM providers also increasing the various services they offer as a sector, while individual OPMs are enhancing specialties.

Further, the OPM partners help the institutes in leveraging their deep strategic insight, analytics, data, and vast resources to expect change and take benefit of new opportunities. Also, these players support to plan for demographic change through designing high-demand programs that register students across traditional geographic boundaries. Thus, the rising focus of institutes to collaborate with OPM provides to control risks associated with the online programs is propelling the growth of OPM market.

Online learning is becoming an essential part of the educational landscape. The online program enrollments are increasingly driven by the rising number of students who are looking for flexible formats for certificates, courses, and degree programs to support career placement as well as to pursue advanced studies. Students who enrolled in on-campus programs are also focusing on registering for the hybrid to fully online courses during their enrollment. Online bachelor’s degrees are booming among students as many prestigious and large institutions are shifting toward various online degree programs owing to the high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Further, the graduate students in today’s time are actively focusing on pursuing virtual courses for their higher studies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the online program management market in 2019? The North America region led the online program management market in 2019. The rising initiatives by governments such as Department’s federal student aid programs and increasing trend of leveraging technological advancements for developing innovative online program management solutions by the private and the public institutes drive the growth of the online program management market in the region. The presence of various renowned educational institutes, such as Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, is also contributing to the market growth. Which factor is driving the online program management market? The OPM partners help the institutes in leveraging their deep strategic insight, analytics, data, and vast resources to expect change and take benefit of new opportunities. Also, these players support to plan for demographic change through designing high-demand programs that register students across traditional geographic boundaries. The rising focus of institutes to collaborate with OPM provides to control risks associated with the online programs is propelling the growth of OPM market. Which business model led the online program management market? The revenue share is the leading business model in the market. The revenue share model is attractive owing to low capital investment requirements, and broad resources and technological expertise availability, for planning, designing, and launching online higher education programs. This model provides an adequate amount of consulting; infrastructure support, marketing resources, and student support services, as well as accelerates recruitments worldwide.

The report segments the global online program management market as follows:

Global Online Program Management Market – By Business Model

Revenue Share

Hybrid

Fee for Service

Global Online Program Management Market – By Education Level

Under Graduate

Post Graduate

Professional Certifications

Others

