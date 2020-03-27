Online Travel Market Study Landscape And Industry Innovations Encountered A Huge Growth By 2022

Travel and tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing industries, as there has been a surge in the number of travelers in the recent years, for various reasons such as recreation, enjoyment, relaxation, and business among others. In the year 2014, this increase in number of travelers and their travel spent accounted for nearly 10% of the global GDP. To cater this potential target audience, market players have adopted various approaches, the most effective being the internet.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012918

Online travel services have gained popularity among travelers as it enables them to avail a number of services such as booking flight tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and car rentals using their phone or computer anytime and anywhere. Online travel services can be availed either through online travel agencies (OTAs) or direct travel suppliers. According to market analysis, online travel bookings witnessed a growth of nearly 12.1% in 2015 and the rate has been growing steadily.

Some of the key players of Online Travel Market:

Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Ctrip.com International, Ltd., Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, Cheapoair.Com. Trivago GmbH, Thomas Cook Group Plc, and MakeMyTrip Limited.

Online travel services offer convenient usage of debit & credit cards and a platform to compare prices, features, and services of online travel products, which has led to the escalation in adoption of these services. Moreover, customers tend to rely on websites review to avail the best online travel deals.

Hectic lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and increased spending power has encouraged people to plan holiday trips at frequent intervals, thus, driving the online travel market growth. Also, entry of established ecommerce players such as Alibaba (online travel site Alitrip), in online travel market, is intensifying the market competition.

The market is categorized by mode of booking, types of platform, types of services, age group and geography. By mode of booking, the online travel market comprises online travel agencies (OTAs) and direct travel suppliers. Based on types of platform, the market is sub-segmented into mobile and desktop. By types of services, it is sub-segmented by transportation, travel accommodation, and travel packages. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into 22-31, 32-43, 44-56, and >56. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Online Travel Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012918

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Online Travel Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Online Travel Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Online Travel Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Online Travel Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Online Travel Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.