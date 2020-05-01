Onychomycosis Treatment Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

A recent market study published by XploreMR – 'Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028', consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the onychomycosis treatment market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the onychomycosis treatment market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the onychomycosis treatment market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the onychomycosis treatment market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of the readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the onychomycosis treatment market, which includes the summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments in the onychomycosis treatment market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the onychomycosis treatment market in this chapter, which helps them understand the basic information about onychomycosis treatment. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 3 – Market Opportunity Analysis

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are influencing the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the onychomycosis treatment market. This chapter helps readers understand the market opportunity that provides them leverage to plan their strategy accordingly.

Chapter 4 – Market Background

This chapter highlights the key market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and trends. Both, supply-side drivers and demand-side drivers of the onychomycosis treatment market are explained well in this chapter. Readers can understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market, along with factors that may deter the growth of the market. Readers will also understand the key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the onychomycosis treatment market.

Chapter 5 – Key Inclusions

This chapter highlights key inclusions of the report such as key regulations, reimbursement scenario, and pipeline assessment. Parent market analysis helps readers understand the share of the global onychomycosis treatment market in the overall dermatology market. The key regulations section of this chapter highlights the FDA and EMA regulatory process for the approval of drugs. The reimbursement scenario provides CPT codes used for onychomycosis treatment. Also, the detailed explanation about each CPT code is mentioned in this section. The pipeline assessment includes a list of clinical trials going on for onychomycosis treatment around the world.

Chapter 6 – Global Economic Outlook

This section highlights the expenditure on health by the top countries in each region. It also explains the global and regional healthcare market outlook. The regional healthcare market focuses to explain deeply about the political, economic and business environment outlook of the respective region.

Chapter 7 – North America Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America onychomycosis treatment market, along with a country-wise assessment, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the key takeaways of this region, and market growth based on treatment type, indication, gender, age group, end user, and country of the onychomycosis treatment market in the North American region.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find a snapshot of the Latin America onychomycosis treatment market in this chapter. This chapter includes the growth prospects of the onychomycosis treatment market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of the Latin American region.

Chapter 9 – Western Europe Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the onychomycosis treatment market based on its treatment type, indication, gender, age group, and end user in several European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of the Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – Eastern Europe Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter highlights the market growth of the onychomycosis treatment market in Eastern Europe by focusing on Russia and Poland. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 11 – APECJ Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Australia and New Zealand, India, China, and ASEAN are the leading countries/regions in the APECJ region that are the prime subject of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the APECJ onychomycosis treatment market, in this chapter. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the APEJ onychomycosis treatment market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 12 – Japan Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find important factors that can have a huge impact on the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market in Japan, based on the market segmentation, during the forecast period. This chapter highlights the key factors that are impacting the growth of the Japan onychomycosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – MEA Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information on how the onychomycosis treatment market will grow in major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 14 – Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

This chapter highlights the key factors taken into consideration while forecasting market value for the global onychomycosis treatment market. The impact of these forecast factors in different regions is also mentioned in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Forecast Assumptions

This section helps readers understand the assumptions taken into account while estimating and forecasting the market size of onychomycosis treatment. The relative weightage of these assumptions are also mentioned in this section.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

This section explains the tier structure of the global onychomycosis treatment market, which helps readers understand the percent share of market cover by tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 players in this market. This section also explains company share analysis for the onychomycosis treatment market, which helps readers understand the market share taken by key players in the market.

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the onychomycosis treatment market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue share, strategic overview, recent company developments, and SWOT analysis. Market players featured in the report include Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Biofrontera AG, and Leo Pharma A/S.

Chapter 18 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Region

This chapter explains how the onychomycosis treatment market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 19 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Treatment Type

Based on treatment type, the onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into drugs, lasers, and photodynamic therapy. In this chapter, readers can find detailed analysis of the market by different treatment types and their growth over the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Indication

Based on Indication, the onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into distal subungual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal subungual onychomycosis, candidal onychomycosis, and total dystrophic onychomycosis. This section helps readers understand the different indications in the market over the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Gender

Based on gender, the onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into male and female. This section helps readers analyze the prevalence of onychomycosis among both genders.

Chapter 22 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by Age Group

Based on age group, the onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into 0-18 years, 18-39 years, 40-64 years, and 65 years and above. This section helps readers analyze the penetration of onychomycosis treatment among different age groups.

Chapter 23 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 by End User

Based on end user, the onychomycosis treatment market is segmented intoinstitutional sales and retail sales. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractiveness analysis based on end users.

Chapter 24 – Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This section explain the global market analysis and forecast for the onychomycosis treatment market. It also highlights the incremental opportunity for the onychomycosis market, along with absolute dollar opportunity for every year between the forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the onychomycosis treatment market.

