Ophthalmic Drugs Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Ophthalmic drugs are sterile preparations designed to treat several eye disorders. These are used in the treatment of dry eye, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye disorders.

The major factors driving the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market are the aging population, increasing incidence of eye-related complications, and R&D activities related to the development of novel drugs. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is increasing the demand for ophthalmic drugs globally. In many countries, eye conditions have emerged as potential threats to the status of sight of their populations.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

2. Allergan

3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

4. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

5. Regeneron

6. Novartis AG

7. Bayer AG

8. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10. Pfizer

Market Segmentation :

The global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease, drug class, and product type. Based on disease, the market is segmented as dry eye, allergies, glaucoma, retinal disorders, others. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as anti-glaucoma drug, dry eye drug, ophthalmic anti-allergy/inflammatory, retinal drug, others. Based on product type, the market is segmented as OTC drug and prescription drug.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ophthalmic drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ophthalmic drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ophthalmic drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ophthalmic drugs market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Ophthalmic Drugs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast

