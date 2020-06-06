Ophthalmic Drugs Market Outlook by 2027 Focusing on Top Key Players Pfizer, Bayer, Novartis, Regeneron, Allergan

Ophthalmic drugs are sterile preparations designed to treat several eye disorders. These are used in the treatment of dry eye, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye disorders.

The major factors driving the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market are the aging population, increasing incidence of eye-related complications, and R&D activities related to the development of novel drugs. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is increasing the demand for ophthalmic drugs globally. In many countries, eye conditions have emerged as potential threats to the status of sight of their populations.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Allergan

– Bausch Health Companies Inc.

– Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Regeneron

– Novartis AG

– Bayer AG

– Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Pfizer

The Insight Partners has segmented the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market:

Based on disease, the market is segmented as dry eye, allergies, glaucoma, retinal disorders, others. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as anti-glaucoma drug, dry eye drug, ophthalmic anti-allergy/inflammatory, retinal drug, others. Based on product type, the market is segmented as OTC drug and prescription drug.

The report covers key developments in the Ophthalmic Drugs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ophthalmic Drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Ophthalmic Drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ophthalmic Drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ophthalmic Drugs market in these regions.

