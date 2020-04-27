Opioid-induced Constipation Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The worldwide Opioid-induced Constipation Industry 2019 is primarily driven by the rise in incidences of diseases associated with old age, impaired body functions, and increase in the use of medicines such as antidepressants and anticholinergic have collectively led to high prevalence of constipation among the elderly population.

Key players profiled in the report includes:-

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA, Nektar Therapeutics, Purdue Pharma, S.L.A. Pharma, Mundipharma International Limited

Application of the Report:-

Late Stage (phase III) candidates

Naldemedine

Early Stage (phase II and phase I) candidates

mu-opioid receptor antagonist

Chloride channel activator

Types of the Report:-

Naloxegol

Lubiprostone

Methylnaltrexone Bromide

Docusate Sodium

Osmotic laxatives

Global Opioid-induced Constipation Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Region of the Market:-

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Table of Content:-

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive

4. Global Opioid-induced Constipation Market Overview

5. Global Opioid-induced Constipation Market by Type

6. Global Opioid-induced Constipation Market by Application

7. Global Opioid-induced Constipation Market by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

