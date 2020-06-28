Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category (Cable Assemblies, Connectors, Optical Transceivers), Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application,Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=718281

According to Market Study Report, Optical Interconnect Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Optical Interconnect Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Optical Interconnect Market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.1 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Interconnect Market:

II-VI Incorporated (US)

Lumentum Operations LLC (US)

Molex, LLC (US)

InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd. (China)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Infinera Corporation (US)

The 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps segment of the optical interconnect market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps optical interconnects in data centers and 5G network infrastructures as they offer high data transfer rate with a small footprint and low power consumption.

The PIC-based interconnects segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the growing adoption of PIC-based interconnects in 5G, cloud-computing services, IoT, Industry 4.0, car-to-car communication, and intra-data center interconnections.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Markets Covered

1.3.1 Geographic Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Share Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Optical Interconnect Market

4.2 Market, By Country

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market, By Application And Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise In Global Deployment Of Datacenters

5.2.1.2 Surge In Global Adoption Of Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, And Iot

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Deployment Costs Of Optical Interconnects

5.2.2.2 Data Losses Suffered During High-Frequency Long-Distance Data Transmission

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase In Use Of Optical Interconnects In High-Performance Computing Applications

5.2.3.2 Rise In Demand For Chip-Level Optical Interconnects Used In Multicore Processors And 3d Chips

5.2.3.3 Continuous Developments In 5g Network Infrastructures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Continuous Requirement To Optimize Size Of Optical Interconnects

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Optical Interconnect Value Chain

5.4 Covid-19 Impact On Optical Interconnect Market

