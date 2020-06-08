Optical Transceiver Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: FIT Hong Teng Limited, Lumentum, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Accelink and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Optical Transceiver Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Optical Transceiver Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Optical Transceiver Market.

The Global Optical Transceiver Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 to US$ 9.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Transceiver Market:

II-VI Incorporated (US)

FIT Hong Teng Limited (Taiwan)

Lumentum (US)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

Accelink (China)

Applied Optoelectronics (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Innolight (China)

Mellanox (Israel)

NeoPhotonics (US)

Ciena (US)

Cisco (US)

Hisense Broadband (China)

Intel (US)

NEC (Japan)

Perle Systems (Canada)

Reflex Photonics (Canada)

Smart optics (Norway)

Solid Optics (US)

Source Photonics (US)

The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others. Multimode fibers are mostly available in two dimensions—50 microns and 62.5 microns and are widely used to address the specific needs of applications and shorter reach applications.

Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Study Scope

1.4.1 Markets Covered

1.4.2 Years Considered

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Optical Transceiver Market

4.2 Optical Transceiver Market In North America, By Wavelength And Application

4.3 Optical Transceiver Market, By Wavelength

4.4 Country-Wise Optical Transceiver Market Growth Rate

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Smart Devices And Rising Data Traffic

5.1.1.2 Growing Demands Of Cloud Computing Applications

5.1.1.3 Increasing Demand For Compact And Energy-Efficient Transceivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Network Complexity

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Focus On 5g Network

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand For High Data Transfer Capabilities

5.1.3.3 Expansion Of Telecom Infrastructure In Developing Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Everchanging Customer Demands

…and More

