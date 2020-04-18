Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market 2020-2025 : Market Size & Shares, Top Key Players, Opportunities & Regional Overview

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Optical Transport Network Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Optical Transport Network market is expected to reach US$ 33.44 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, APAC accounted for the second largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.

Optical equipment spending in China increased dramatically. Deployment of coherent 100G ports doubled from that of the previous year. 2017 seems to bring even more rapid change, as Huawei and ZTE use new component technologies and the deployment of 100G moves to the regional level. Chinese optical equipment spending continued to surge, with a year-on-year growth of 20%, as coherent 100G deployment marched forward.

Chinese equipment companies anticipate further growth through 2017, with an acceleration in metro WDM deployment next year. Also, development in infrastructure of china including optical networking projects are driving OTN market in the country. More than 120 million households in China is enjoying fiber broadband connections.

LGS Innovations is one of the leading optical networking solutions provider in South Korea. The company along with its legacy companies has been delivering services to the US Army keeping South Africa as the base. The purpose of increase bandwidth for data transfers, effective management of networks, replacements of outdated equipment, and support for secure communications for the Warfighter have been driving OTN deployments in South Korea. Thus, the market in South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5%

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 15.6% during the forecast period

Based on technology, the DWDM segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 13.6%

Based on End user vertical, communication service providers segment is shared the largest market share in 2016 with 72.8% of the total market share.

The global market for optical transport network has been segmented on the basis of different technologies of which includes Wave Division Multiplexing (WDM) and Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM). Each optical transport network has a different application and is designed to fulfil varied end-users demand.

Key end-user verticals of this market are, Communication Service Providers, Enterprise and Government. Communication Service Providers is the largest end-user vertical of Optical Transport Networks however; Enterprise segment will have highest growth rate the forecast period. Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous development in internet network over the coming years.

