Oral Vaccines Market Challenges and Growth Factor, Price analysis,Forecast Year 2020-2026|GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute

Los Angeles, United States—The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Oral Vaccines market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Oral Vaccines market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Oral Vaccines market.

Key companies operating in the global Oral Vaccines market include : , Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Segment Analysis

The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Oral Vaccines market. In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Oral Vaccines industry, the report has segregated the global Oral Vaccines business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

Global Oral Vaccines Market Segment By Type:

Rotavirus Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Oral Polio Vaccine, Others

Global Oral Vaccines Market Segment By Application:

Public, Private

Competitive Landscape:

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oral Vaccines industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Oral Vaccines market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Oral Vaccines market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Oral Vaccines market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Oral Vaccines market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Oral Vaccines market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Oral Vaccines market?

Table of Contents

1 Oral Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Oral Vaccines Product Overview

1.2 Oral Vaccines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rotavirus Vaccine

1.2.2 Cholera Vaccine

1.2.3 Oral Polio Vaccine

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oral Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oral Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oral Vaccines Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oral Vaccines Industry

1.5.1.1 Oral Vaccines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Oral Vaccines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Oral Vaccines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Oral Vaccines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oral Vaccines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oral Vaccines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oral Vaccines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oral Vaccines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oral Vaccines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oral Vaccines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oral Vaccines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oral Vaccines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oral Vaccines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oral Vaccines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Oral Vaccines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oral Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oral Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oral Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oral Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Oral Vaccines by Application

4.1 Oral Vaccines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Public

4.1.2 Private

4.2 Global Oral Vaccines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oral Vaccines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oral Vaccines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oral Vaccines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oral Vaccines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oral Vaccines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines by Application 5 North America Oral Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Oral Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Oral Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Oral Vaccines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Vaccines Business

10.1 Merck

10.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.1.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Merck Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Merck Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.1.5 Merck Recent Development

10.2 GSK

10.2.1 GSK Corporation Information

10.2.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GSK Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Merck Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.2.5 GSK Recent Development

10.3 Sanofi

10.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.4 Lanzhou Institute

10.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Recent Development

10.5 Serum Institute

10.5.1 Serum Institute Corporation Information

10.5.2 Serum Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.5.5 Serum Institute Recent Development

10.6 Valneva

10.6.1 Valneva Corporation Information

10.6.2 Valneva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Valneva Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Valneva Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.6.5 Valneva Recent Development

10.7 Shanghai United Cell

10.7.1 Shanghai United Cell Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shanghai United Cell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Recent Development

10.8 Bibcol

10.8.1 Bibcol Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bibcol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.8.5 Bibcol Recent Development

10.9 PaxVax

10.9.1 PaxVax Corporation Information

10.9.2 PaxVax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.9.5 PaxVax Recent Development

10.10 Vabiotech

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oral Vaccines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vabiotech Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vabiotech Recent Development

10.11 Tiantan Biological

10.11.1 Tiantan Biological Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tiantan Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.11.5 Tiantan Biological Recent Development

10.12 EuBiologics

10.12.1 EuBiologics Corporation Information

10.12.2 EuBiologics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.12.5 EuBiologics Recent Development

10.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd

10.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Bio-Med

10.14.1 Bio-Med Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bio-Med Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.14.5 Bio-Med Recent Development

10.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

10.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Products Offered

10.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 11 Oral Vaccines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oral Vaccines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oral Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

