Organ Preservation Market Size, share, growth Analysis and Forecasts 2020

Organ preservation consists of removal of organs from the bodies, and their storage for transplantation. Organ preservation systems are designed and maintained to meet the biological environment such as, temperature and oxygen to store particular organ. Different body organs need specific storage conditions which maintains their anatomical and physiological processes.

Increasing prevalence of multiple organ failure in geriatric population, technological innovations, and rising government & NGO initiatives to encourage organ donation are the factors that are expected to drive the market of organ preservation during the coming years. Normothermic machine perfusion as advanced paradigm for organ preservation is expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of organ preservation market during the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

Bridge to Life Ltd., Paragonix Technologies Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Waters Medical Systems, LLC , and OrganOx Limited.

North America market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global organ preservation market. The major driving factors driving the growth of the market in this region are availability of better organ preservation facilities, rise in research & development activities, and availability of skilled professionals. Additionally, rising geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases is further augments growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate in the market, due to growing customer base, rising organ donation awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Organ Preservation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Organ Preservation Market – By Technique

3.2.2 Organ Preservation Market – By Preservation Solution

3.2.3 Organ Preservation Market – By Organ Type

3.2.4 Organ Preservation Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Organ Preservation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

