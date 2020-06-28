Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Anatomy (Knee, Hip), Drug Type (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Purchasing Pattern – Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 147 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 6.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market:

Sanofi (France)

Horizon Therapeutics (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (US)

Pfizer (US)

Eli Lilly (US)

Anika Therapeutics (US)

Flexion Therapeutics (US)

Based on anatomy, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into knee, hip, hand, and small-joint. The knee osteoarthritis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A large number of patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on drug type, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into visco supplementation agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, and corticosteroids. The analgesics segment is sub-segmented into duloxetine and acetaminophen, while the NSAIDs segment is sub-segmented into naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen, and other molecules.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Market Share, By Anatomy (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric and Obese Populations and the Associated Increase in the Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Associated With the Use of Nsaids in Osteoarthritis Treatment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Strategic Collaborations Focused on New Product Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Non-Drug Pain Management Therapies

…..And More

