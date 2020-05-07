The broadcasting industry experiences numerous changes with the development in technology. This drives the service providers and broadcasters to adopt innovative technology transmission platforms. Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission is a type of wireless transmission mainly used in the broadcasting industry. In addition, the OTA transmission is mainly used in radio and television platforms to broadcast channels wirelessly. Moreover, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) technology enables the deployment of progressive error correction for physical layer. In addition, ATSC also empowers the generation of wireless data through an IP delivery system.

Factors such as increase in demand for better picture quality and wireless transmission platforms drive the market growth for the OTA transmission platform industry. In addition, rise in need for enhanced channel presentation and operations efficiency are the factors expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The global OTA transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of component, platform type, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. By platform type, it is divided into television, radio, mobile, streaming devices, supply chain management, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

AirTV L.L.C

Channel Master

GatesAir Inc.

Gemalto NV

Harmonic

Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

One Media 3.0

LLC

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Inc.

SK Telecom Co.

Ltd.

and TiVo Corporation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global OTA Transmission Platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global OTA Transmission Platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting OTA Transmission Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the OTA Transmission Platform market in these regions.

