Outdoor LED Display Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor LED Display market will register a 9.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3681.3 million by 2025, from $ 2585.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor LED Display business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Outdoor LED Display, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Outdoor LED Display market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Outdoor LED Display companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Outdoor LED Display Includes:

Daktronics

Yaham Electronics

Samsung

Leyard

Absen

Unilumin

Lighthouse Technologies Limited

LianTronics

Sansi

Shenzhen Lightking Tech Group Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen CLT

Retop LED Display Co., LTD.

INFiLED

Ledman Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd.

Lopu

Shenzhen Teeho Optoelectronic Co., Ltd

Chipshow

Shenzhen Mary Photoelectricity Co.Ltd(MRLED)

QSTECH Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single Color

Two-color/Three-color

Full Color

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Advertising Media

Traffic and Safety

Gym

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

