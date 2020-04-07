Outdoor LED Display Market Will Going To Be Worth $14 billion By The End Of 2023 key players like Barco N.V.,Daktronics, Inc.,LG Electronics,Panasonic Corporation

The Global Outdoor LED Display Market was valued at $4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $14 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2017 to 2023. Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different wavelength in the visible spectrum along with emission of UV and infrared light.

LED displays are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs, and are mounted on buildings, highways, stadiums, and entertainment shows to extend their reach to a large population.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness. These advancements have fueled the use of LED displays in various live events such as concerts, sport stadiums, digital signage, and for regular meteorological updates. However, factors such as high initial investments and unstable demand are some of the major restraints of the market growth.

Some of the key players of Outdoor LED Display Market:

Barco N.V.,Daktronics, Inc.,LG Electronics,Panasonic Corporation,Toshiba Corporation,Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.,Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.,Leyard,EKTA,Electronic Displays, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global outdoor LED display market across major regions as well as estimated revenues generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to help the manufacturers analyze the market scenario.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Outdoor LED Display market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Outdoor LED Display Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

