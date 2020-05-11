Over The Top (OTT) Market Growing Rapidly with Share, Types, Applications of Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘OTT Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Content Type, Platform and Revenue Model, the global OTT market was valued at US$ 36.7 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 158.4 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global OTT market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Connected devices in the developing regions worldwide are experiencing a decrease in their prices, making it affordable for most of the population. This has resulted in allowing a huge mass of population with access to online entertainment using their smart devices. Also, government and telecom companies in many developing economies are investing in updating their broadband infrastructure further, propelling the growth of OTT market in the developing economies.

The OTT market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of OTTs are steady shift of user towards OTT service over tradition Pay-TV subscription with growing use of smart phones and other mobile devices. Increasing ubiquitous and speed of broadband connections facilitating OTT content and video delivery growth globally are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global OTT market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after the availability of higher bandwidths. These factors are enabling OTT providers to deliver efficient services to the users’.

The global OTT market has been segmented on the basis of content type into VoIP, text and images and video. Additionally, this market is also segmented on the basis of platform into smart devices, gaming consoles, set-top box and laptops, tablets & desktops. Furthermore, the revenue model segment of the OTT is bifurcated into digital advertising, subscription, rental and others. Geographically, the global OTT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

China are expected to witness rising adoption of OTT cables due to various government initiatives taken in these countries for the development of internet infrastructure. The key players profiled in the report are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., CBS Corporation, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., HBO NOW, Hulu L.L.C., Netflix, Inc. and Roku, Inc. among others.

