OVER THE TOP (OTT) SERVICES MARKET: STRATEGIC ALLIANCES AND PARTNERSHIPS WITH CONTENT CREATORS IS ENHANCING THE MARKET REPUTATION

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global over the top (OTT) services market is expected to reach USD 132.4 million by 2025, growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025”

List of few players are-: Amazon Inc., Apple, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Evernote Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., Hulu, LLC, Skype, Google, Inc., Netflix, Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Twitter Inc., Facebook, Inc., Yahoo Inc., Nimbuzz, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, IBM Corporation, Roku Inc., Brightcove Inc., Kaltura Inc., ActiveVideo, HBO NOW and many more.

Raise in wide availability of broadband infrastructure

Growing personalization of technology

Increase in requirement for compliance and verification

Lack of awareness about the benefits of OTT

Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market,By Content Type (Voice Over IP, Text, Image, Video), Platform (Smart Devices, Laptops, Desktops, Tablets, Set Top Box, Gaming Consoles), Deployment Model (On-Premises, cloud), Service Type (Consulting, Installation, Maintenance, Training, Support, Managed Services), User Type (Small Office Home Office, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Over the Top (OTT) Services Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Over the Top (OTT) Services Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Over the Top (OTT) Services Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Over the Top (OTT) Services Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Over the Top (OTT) Services Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Over the Top (OTT) Services by Countries

Continued….

Over the Top (OTT) services market is growing due to wide availability of broadband infrastructure, growing personalization of technology; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Wide availability of broadband infrastructure: The availability of high-speed internet has had a positive influence on a number of associated service offerings with one of the major beneficiaries of this availability for consumer-centric services being live streaming/streaming service or OTT services. Because of the requirement of consistent high-speed internet service to stream content of different varieties, its adoption had been limited till the infrastructure was made available. This availability of broadband infrastructure enables the OTT service providers to take advantage of this opportunity to expand their marketing base and present users with a wide variety of subscription discounts to enhance their subscription base

The availability of high-speed internet has had a positive influence on a number of associated service offerings with one of the major beneficiaries of this availability for consumer-centric services being live streaming/streaming service or OTT services. Because of the requirement of consistent high-speed internet service to stream content of different varieties, its adoption had been limited till the infrastructure was made available. This availability of broadband infrastructure enables the OTT service providers to take advantage of this opportunity to expand their marketing base and present users with a wide variety of subscription discounts to enhance their subscription base Growing personalization of technology: OTT services utilize specially created analytics services which provide content based on the preference and likeness of individuals attaining subscription from the providers. This means that the content being suggested to the individuals is based on their online searches, previously availed content delivery and other connected device analytics. This analytics gives an added advantage to the OTT service providers over the conventional cable businesses as they can deliver personalized and unique content for each individual

