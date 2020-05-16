P2P Payments Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

This research report on Global P2P Payments Market explores market size, CAGR and global forecast for the next five years i.e. till 2025. This report assesses the market pricing trends, consumption trends and forecasts sales between 2020 and 2025. The competitive landscape section of the report profiles the leading market players. The data is collected through authentic sources, reviewed and validated by secondary research as well as by our industry experts and analysts.

The global P2P Payments market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3065.4 million by 2025, from USD 2297.7 million in 2019.

The P2P Payments market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in P2P Payments are:

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Tencent

Dwolla, Inc.

Square, Inc.

One97 Communications Ltd.

SnapCash

clearXchange

CurrencyFair LTD

By Type, P2P Payments market has been segmented into:

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

By Application, P2P Payments has been segmented into:

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the P2P Payments market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global P2P Payments market.

1 P2P Payments Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global P2P Payments Market Competition, by Players

4 Global P2P Payments Market Size by Regions

5 North America P2P Payments Revenue by Countries

6 Europe P2P Payments Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific P2P Payments Revenue by Countries

8 South America P2P Payments Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue P2P Payments by Countries

10 Global P2P Payments Market Segment by Type

11 Global P2P Payments Market Segment by Application

12 Global P2P Payments Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

