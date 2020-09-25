PA66 Engineering Plastics Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the PA66 Engineering Plastics analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the PA66 Engineering Plastics market will register a 2.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4824.7 million by 2025, from $ 4372.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PA66 Engineering Plastics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PA66 Engineering Plastics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PA66 Engineering Plastics size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PA66 Engineering Plastics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Includes:
Akro-plastic GmbH
DSM
Asahi Kasei
BASF
Celanese
Ascend
China Shenma Group
CGN Juner New Material
Dawn Polymer
ChangShu HuaLin Plastic
Invista
Jiangsu Huayang Nylon
Jiangsu Boiln Plastic
DuPont
Hangzhou BOSOM New Material
Epone
Lanxess
Hua Yang
EMS-GRIVORY
Kingfa
Shanghai Sunny New Technology
Shenma
Radici Group
Polystar Engineering Plastics
Shanghai Hunt Engineering Plastics
Nanjing Julong Science & Technology
Solvay
Ningbo EGL New Material
Nanjing DELLON
Nytex
Zhejiang Yongxing New Materials
Xuguang
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade
Flame Retardant Grade
Unreinforced Grade
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Appliances
Mechanical Equipment
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
