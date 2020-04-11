Packaging Machinery Market Trends, Leading Key Players, Growth, Outlook and Future Demand

The latest report by IMARC Group, the global packaging machinery market size is experiencing moderate growth. Packaging machinery is widely utilized for packing products and components. They perform numerous functions, which are essential for ensuring the safety of packaged goods. Apart from this, the packaging improves the appearance of products, protects them against biological contamination and extends their shelf life. It also plays a pivotal role in product differentiation. Packaging machines are employed for bagging, packing, unpacking, bottling, sealing, lidding, inspection, wrapping, labeling, encoding and palletizing the products. The packaging process is automated at different levels by using films, seals, wraps, forms and packages.

Some of the top key players operating in the market including: Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works, Krones, Robert Bosch GmbH, Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, B&H Labelling Systems, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company and Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

Various factors such as hectic lifestyles, changing dietary preferences and inflating per capita income have led individuals to shift towards convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Consequently, a thriving food and beverage industry, in confluence with the escalating popularity of online food delivery services, has catalyzed the demand for packaging solutions. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for convenient packaging solutions for medicines and other related products due to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, developments, such as the advent of energy-efficient packaging machinery, are also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Machine Type:

1. Filling Machines

2. FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

3. Cartoning Machines

4. Palletizing Machines

5. Labeling Machines

6. Wrapping Machines

7. Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

8. Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. General Packaging

2. Modified Atmosphere Packaging

3. Vacuum Packaging

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Food

2. Beverages

3. Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

4. Chemicals

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

