PACS and RIS Market is Reflecting a Superior Growth at a CAGR of 7.4% Along with Top Industry Players by 2027

The PACS and RIS market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

PACS and RIS Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Component, Deployment, and End User.’ The Global PACS and RIS Market is expected to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global PACS and RIS market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on "PACS and RIS Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiles:

McKesson Corporation General Electric Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens AG Cerner Corporation IBM Novarad Agfa-Gevaert Group INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Global PACS and RIS market, based on the product, was segmented as, Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). In 2018, PACS held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, North America, Europe, APAC and MEA etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

