Pallet Boxes Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

Market Taxonomy

The global market for pallet boxes is segmented as per material type, pallet type, and end use industry.

As per material type, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

Wooden Pallet Box

Plastic Pallet Box

Metal Pallet Box

Paper Pallet Box

As per pallet type, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

Block Pallet

Stringer Pallet

Customized Pallet

As per end use industry, the global pallet boxes market is segmented as follows:

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Building & Construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Engineering Products

Textile & Handicraft

Automotive

Other Industries

The plastic pallet box segment is expected to drive the global market in terms of revenue whereas as per volumetric analysis, the wooden pallet boxes are projected to dominate the market. Among the pallet base used, the block pallet segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. One of the major factors favoring block pallet type is that owners get access to moving loaded pallets from all four sides.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market for Pallet boxes include Brambles Limited, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plc., Myers Industries, Inc., CABKA Group GmbH., Palettes Gestion Services, PalletOne, Inc., ORBIS Corporation, Dynawest Limited, Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., TranPak, Inc.

