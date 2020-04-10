Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market Growth Insights, Regional Demand, Revenue and Key Manufacturers Analysis

The global pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,011.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025.

Pancreatic cancer therapy is recommended by clinicians for early detection of cancer. Pancreatic cancer generally diagnosed at a later stage, since the symptoms are not easily detected or diagnosed. Factors such as, chronic inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), diabetes, smoking, and obesity are some of the identified causes of pancreatic cancer

Global pancreatic cancer therapy market, based on the type was segmented into endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer. In 2017, the exocrine pancreatic cancer segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The exocrine pancreatic cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as this cancer is majorly occurring cancer type among the two and thus is expected to have massive patient pool over the forecast years.

The market for pancreatic cancer therapy is expected to grow due to rise in number of patients suffering with pancreatic cancer, increasing healthcare expenditures for pancreatic drugs, and increase in number of therapies launched in the market are boosting the market over the years. In addition, development of efficient therapy for pancreatic cancer treatment are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the pancreatic cancer therapy market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the pancreatic cancer therapy market include Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., Clovis Oncology, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. among others. For instance, in May 2018, Eli Lilly and Company acquired AMRO BioSciences. AMRO BioSciences is engaged into number of drugs for cancer. The clinical trial explores a drug (pegilodecakin) which is ongoing for the pancreatic cancer. The drug is into phase III of the clinical trials. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global pancreatic cancer therapy market as follows:

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market – By Type

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market – By Therapy

Biologics Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

