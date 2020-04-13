Parcel Sortation Systems Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially Over 2027

The parcel sorting system industry has evolved considerably in recent years with technological development. Automation technology has had a positive impact on each end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies is growing in developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the first to adopt automated technologies, which is mainly attributed to the rising cost of labor and the aging of the population.

The demand for parcel sorting systems in the end user industries is constantly increasing, which is explained by the fact that the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the growing demand from customers. The parcel sorting system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution center, which reduces manual shipping and order control tasks in a processing operation. The package sorting system ecosystem involves component suppliers, system integrators, consultants and end users of these systems.

Parcel Sorting Systems Market – Company Profiles

• Bastian Solutions Inc.

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• Democratic

• Honeywell Intelligrated

• Murata Machinery, Ltd.

• Interroll Holding GmBH

• Intralogistics Invata

• Beumer Group

• Viastore Systems Inc.

• Vanderlande Industries BV

The increase in the volume of production of consumer goods stimulates the market for parcel sorting systems. In addition, significant growth in the electronic commerce sector is also stimulating growth in the world market. However, the technological complexities associated with the use of the parcel sorting system can dampen market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of the parcel sorting system should offer many growth opportunities to industry players in the near future.

With the continuous increase in demand for parcel sorting systems, many players operating on the market are investing mainly to be competitive on the market. Companies are strongly involved in the development of new products to maintain their position on the world market for parcel sorting systems.

