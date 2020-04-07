Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

Standup and raising lifts/aid segment is expected to grow the market for patient mechanical lift handling equipment over the forecast period by product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography. The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 2,715.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market was segmented by product and end user. The product segment was segmented into standup and raising lifts/aid, overhead/ceiling lifts, floor-based lifts, gantry lifts, powered sit-to-stand lifts, bath patient lifters and others. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as homecare, hospitals, elderly care homes and others.

The market for patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing musculoskeletal disorders and growing cases for the disability. However, high prices of patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations owes great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to continue to influence the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market include, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, Getinge Group, Handicare Group AB, Hill-Rom Holding Inc, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Inc., Mangar International, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, and V.Guldman A/S (Guldmannn Inc.). The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in January 2019, Guldmann Inc. has launched digital medical scaling device and is integrated with the the GH3+ lifting module. The integrated class III scale is used for the medical weighing of patients during lift using a sling.

The report segments the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market as follows:

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By Product

Standup and Raising Lifts/Aid

Overhead/Ceiling Lifts

Floor-Based Lifts

Gantry Lifts

Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath Patient Lifters

Others

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



