Patient Positioning Equipment Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR 3.2% During 2025

‘Burgeoning investment in the infrastructure pertaining to healthcare is expected to bode well for the growth of the global patient positioning equipment market, states Persistence Market Research (PMR) in a research report. The report is titled, “Global Market Study on Patient Positioning Equipment: Surgical Tables Product Type Segment Expected to be the Most Attractive Segment During 2017 – 2025.”

The worldwide patient positioning equipment market is impacted by a few variables, drivers, slants and additionally openings, which choose the future situation of the market. As indicated by Persistence Market Research’s new complete research report, the worldwide patient positioning equipment market is foreseen to develop at a direct pace and is ready to enroll a CAGR of 3.2% over the time of figure of 2017 to 2025 to achieve an estimation of more than US$2 bn before the finish of 2025. Some of the prime companies operating in the global market for patient positioning equipment are Invacare Corp, GF Health Products, Inc., NOVAK M, Getinge AB, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., and Medtronic Public Limited Company, among many others.

Dental Chair Segment to Emerge as Leading Revenue Contributor

Result, the worldwide patient positioning equipment market is fragmented into dental chair, examination tables, stretcher chair, and surgical tables. These sorts have distinctive development potential in various areas canvassed in the investigation, which incorporate North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The strength of different sorts in these districts shifts according to the area and the good components supporting the development of these fragments. Be that as it may, as per Persistence Market Research, the dental seat portion is expected to witness higher development rate when contrasted with different fragments all through the time of figure of 2017 to 2025.

The dental chair section is ready to enlist a CAGR of 3.6% amid the period, trailed by surgical tables. The surgical tables section is required to overwhelm the market in 2025 as for market share by income took after by dental chair, and is expected to mirror an estimation of more than US$ 1 Bn by 2025 end. By volume, the dental chair section overwhelmed the worldwide market in 2016 and is relied upon to indicate predominance in 2017 and 2025 also. Following the dental chair section, the examination tables’ portion indicates higher volume than the rest of the fragments by item sort.

Macroeconomic Factors to Play Crucial Role in Market Development Trajectory

The legislatures of various nations are selecting different measures of cost control keeping in mind the end goal to lessen the human services load particularly in created economies. The concentration of clinics and other medicinal services offices has been changed towards a more esteem based framework attributable to worldwide social insurance changes. The moving of the installment demonstrate, for instance, the compensation for execution has constrained social insurance office suppliers to contribute more on better quality equipment and this has set off the development of the patient positioning equipment market.

With the expansion in discretionary cashflow, the use on medicinal services is likewise expanding. Individuals can pay more for social insurance, which thus is expanding the income of clinics and other medicinal services offices. This has prompted expanded use by doctor’s facilities and human services offices on their administrations and in addition equipment keeping in mind the end goal to guarantee powerful treatment to patients. Expanding social insurance consumption is required to goad the development of the patient positioning equipment market. A few nations around the world are spending in excess to adlib their infrastructure pertaining to healthcare.