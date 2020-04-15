Patient Registry Software Market by Size, Share, Growth, Region, Demand and Forecast till 2027

The Report of Global Patient Registry Software Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Patient Registry Software Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

Patient registry software is an advanced software that allows to create administrative databases and registries for hundreds or even thousands of patients without any database design or computer program based theory expertise. The software also allows unprecedented flexible to design databases for any of the organization’s data collection needs.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001205/

The growth of the market can be attributed to rising pressure to improve the quality of care & reduce healthcare costs and rising adoption of patient registry software. Moreover, growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases industries likely to add new opportunities for the global patient registry software market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Dacima Software Inc., Liaison Technologies, ImageTrend, Inc., IBM, Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Syneos Health, McKesson Corporation, IQVIA, EVADO Pty. Ltd., Velos Inc. and others.

The “Global Patient Registry Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global patient registry software market with detailed market segmentation by software, type of database, type of registry, mode of delivery, pricing model, functionality, end user and geography. The global patient registry software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of software the market is segmented into standalone and integrated. By type of database the market is segmented into public and commercial. The type of registry market is classified as product registries, disease registries and health service registries. On the basis of mode of delivery the market is categorized into on premise and cloud based.

The pricing model market segmented into subscription and ownership. On the basis of functionality, the market is classified as population health management, point-of-care, patient care management, health information exchange, medical research & clinical studies and product outcome evaluation. Based on end user the Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global patient registry software based on software, type of database, and type of registry, mode of delivery, pricing model, functionality, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall patient registry software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis:

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the patient registry software market in the global arena due to the growing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructures and initiatives to build patient registries in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region anticipated to show a significant growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ongoing research activities generate a demand for registry databases in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Patient Registry Software Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Patient Registry Software Market – By Software

3.2.2 Patient Registry Software Market – By Type of Database

3.2.3 Patient Registry Software Market – By Type of Registry

3.2.4 Patient Registry Software Market – By Mode of Delivery

3.2.5 Patient Registry Software Market – By Pricing Model

3.2.6 Patient Registry Software Market – By Functionality

3.2.7 Patient Registry Software Market – By End User

3.2.8 Patient Registry Software Market – By Region

3.2.8.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America– PEST Analysis

4 Patient Registry Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Patient Registry Software Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Patient Registry Software Market Overview

5.2 Global Patient Registry Software Market Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions

6 Patient Registry Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – By Software

Continued….

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001205/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]