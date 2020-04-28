Patient Simulators Market Comprehensive Study by 2025 with Top Key Players like CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Gaumard Scientific

Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The global market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Patient Simulators Market is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing technological advancement and rising focus on patient safety in the market. Additionally, the future trend such as virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators in the patient simulators market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The major players are

CAE Laerdal Medical 3D Systems, Inc. Gaumard Scientific Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. Simulab Corporation Simulaids Surgical Science Mentice AB Limbs & Things Ltd.

For instance, in January 2018, Laerdal Medical launched the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

PATIENT SIMULATORS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Adult Patient Simulator

Infant Simulator

Childbirth Simulator

By End User

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America Brazil



Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient simulator industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: 3D Systems launched Simbionix ARTHRO Mentor Express training simulator which designed to help medical professionals learn and perfect surgical procedures for knees, shoulders and hips on a portable and affordable tabletop platform.

2016: CAE Healthcare and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), together signed a collaborative agreement to design and develop an interactive screen-based simulation product.

