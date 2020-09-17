PC/ABS Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the PC/ABS market analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “PC/ABS Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global PC/ABS market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global PC/ABS market.

According to this study, over the next five years the PC/ABS market will register a 4.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4697.7 million by 2025, from $ 3961 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PC/ABS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electrical Cord Reels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PC/ABS market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PC/ABS companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global PC/ABS Market Includes:

Covestro

Daicel

SABIC

Trinseo

Mitsubishi

Teijin

LG Chemical

LOTTE Advanced Materials

FCFC

Chi Mei

Kingfa Science and Technology

Juner

Silver Age Sci & Tech

RTP

Ever Plastic

Gardiner Compounds

Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

KUMHO-SUNNY

PolyOne

PRET Composites

Falaixin Plasifying

Polyrocks Chemical

DELLON

Selon

Kangxi Plastic Technology

Fu-day New Material Technology

Nanjing Lihan Chemical

Kitech

WOTE

Fuheng New Material

Market Segment by Type, covers:

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

