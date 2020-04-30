Peat Industry Analysis, Market Size, Types, Application, Regional Outlook, End Users and Future Forecast Report 2025

Peat Industry is a dark fibrous material created when ‘decomposition fails to keep pace with the production of organic matter’. Although peat is created under specific conditions (waterlogging, lack of oxygen or nutrients, high acidity or low temperatures), peat can be found in many types of wetlands. Marshes, swamps, floodplains and coastal wetlands may contain peat.

This report focuses on the Peat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of peat with revenue market share of 90.92% due to the great demand. Following Europe is Canada, with occupied market share of 4.28%.

In recent years, the price of peat is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.

In the market Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, R?kyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, and Turveruukki Oy are the market leader. Vapo Oy is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Lambert is the largest in North America.

The worldwide market for Peat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2023, from 760 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Peat Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Vapo Oy

Jiffy Products

Premier Tech

Sun Gro Horticulture

Lambert

Bord na Mona PLC

Rkyva

Coco Green

Dutch Plantin

SMS Exports

Turveruukki Oy

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sod peat

Coco Peat

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agriculture and Horticulture

Energy

Other Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Peat Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Peat Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Peat, with sales, revenue, and price of Peat, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Peat, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Peat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Peat sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

