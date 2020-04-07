Pediatric Ultrasound Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Worldwide Pediatric Ultrasound Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pediatric Ultrasound Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Pediatric Ultrasound Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Pediatric Ultrasound Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Pediatric Ultrasound players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Pediatric ultrasound is done for attaining a complete view of congenital and acquired heart disease in children. A pediatric ultrasound uses sound waves that produce images of the organs and soft tissues inside the body, which can be viewed live on a computer screen. The human cannot hear these echoes, so a unique rod called a transducer is used.

The pediatric ultrasound market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of new technology such as 3D and 4d imaging for the ultrasound system and increasing awareness about early diagnosis. However, the lack of skilled personnel for operating imaging devices and carrying out imaging on children is restraining market growth. Moreover, vast untapped opportunities in developing and less-developed countries are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Analogic Corporation

2. Esaote SpA

3. Fujifilm Corporation

4. Hitachi Ltd.

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Mindray Medical International Limited

7. Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba Corporation

The pediatric ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of age group. Based on age group the market is segmented as newborns (aged 04 weeks), infants (aged 4 weeks to 1 year), toddlers (aged 13 years), preschoolers (aged 46 years), school-aged children (aged 6 to 13 years) and adolescents (aged 13 to 19 years).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in pediatric ultrasound market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pediatric ultrasound market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pediatric ultrasound market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pediatric ultrasound market in these regions.

