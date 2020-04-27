Pediatric Vaccine Market Is Projected Witness a Steady Growth By 2027 | areNovartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi, Seqirus, Pfizer Inc

Latest market study on “ Global Pediatric Vaccine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Monovalent, Multivalent); Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies); Application (Infectious Disease, Allergy, Other Applications) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Pediatric Vaccine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study areNovartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi, Seqirus, Pfizer Inc, Merck and Co., Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, etc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The pediatric vaccine is used to strengthen the immune system of children during their developing phase. It is mandatory to immunize children with vaccines to prevent incidences of chronic diseases such as Hepatitis B, Measles, and infectious diseases, and others. Children are injected with a vaccine until they reach their adolescence phase.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The pediatric vaccine market is estimated to grow due to key factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, and others among children. The market is also expected to grow due to the growing birth rate across the world. The vaccine market is expected to have growth opportunities in developing countries where the incidences of infectious diseases are more among children.

Competitive scenario:

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pediatric vaccine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pediatric vaccine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Scope of the Report

Pediatric Vaccine Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

