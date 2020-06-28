Peracetic Acid Market by Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer), End-use Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper)-Global Forecasts to 2023

ReportsnReports adds “Peracetic Acid Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Peracetic Acid Market at global and key country level.

The Peracetic Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 664.9 Million in 2018 to USD 989.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.27%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Peracetic Acid Market:

Archer Daniel Midland (US)

POET LLC (US)

Green Plains (US)

Valero Energy Corporation (US)

Tereos (France)

Raizen (Brazil)

Flint Hills Resources (US)

Pacific Ethanol (US)

The Andersons Inc. (US)

Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals (Sweden)

“In terms of both value and volume, starch-based feedstock is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Starch-based feedstock for bioethanol production is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this feedstock is attributed to the high production of corn crop in the US. Corn is the most widely used starch-based feedstock for bioethanol production, owing to its large-scale availability.

“Transportation end-use industry segment is projected to lead the bioethanol market from 2020 to 2025.”

The use of gasoline in vehicles releases large amount GHGs in the atmosphere, causing air pollution and global warming. Bioethanol is mixed with petroleum and the fuel-blend burns more efficiently and lower the carbon emission rate of the vehicles.

