Performance Coatings Market Projections Analysis 2019-2025

Green Performance Coatings to Bring About Untapped Opportunities

Due to stringent laws and regulations by governments and environmental organizations across the globe, many countries have imposed restrictions on the environmental damage caused due to manufacturing of various paints. Consumers are well-aware of environment degradations caused due to hazardous gases and chemicals used in these paints, which in turn, create a demand for eco-friendly products. This is forcing manufacturers to come up with sustainable performance coatings that provide various properties like heat/chemical resistance, friction reduction, etc. These properties are also offered by conventional coatings, but sustainable performance coatings comply with regulations to lessen the environmental impact, boost recyclability, lower greenhouse gas emissions and give way to a smaller carbon footprint. Leading manufacturers in the global performance coatings market are making higher investments in green coatings to fuel the future demand for environment-friendly coatings.

New Product Development and Acquisitions are the Top Strategies of Key Market Players

Key manufacturers in the performance coatings market are mainly involved in research and development activities to develop innovative products and cater to the growing needs of functional coatings. Besides, they are also entering into long-term partnerships with end-use industries, raw material suppliers, and global players, to have a strong presence in the worldwide market. Some of the significant developments in the performance coatings market include:

In November 2018, PPG Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of paints, coating, and materials, announced the launch of new high performance coatings called PPG SIGMASHIELD 880 for the U.S. and Canada Offshore Environments.

In July 2017, PPG Industries, Inc. introduced KWIKSPAR 600 and Kwikspar600SG polyaspartic coatings, which is a corrosion-resistant direct-to-metal coating that formulates advanced film-build and fast-cure characteristics.

In April 2017, PPG Industries, Inc. introduced PSX 800 and PSX 805 coatings for steel and metal surfaces.

In September 2019, Hempel, a supplier of protective coating, introduced Hempaguard MaX, an enhanced version of Hempaguard X7. It offers great fuel efficiency with maximum speed loss of around 1.2%.

In May 2017, AkzoNobel N.V., a leading paints & coating manufacturer, expanded its performance coating facility at Chonburi, Thailand, to cater to growing needs in Thailand and South East Asia regions.

Few other companies in the performance coatings market are also involved in product innovations, expansion of product portfolios, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to hold a strong position in the market.

Regional Development in the Performance Coatings Market

Regional trends and regulatory policies have left a huge impact on the development of the global performance coatings market. Asia Pacific holds a majority share in the global performance coatings market. Steady demand from the fastest growing economies is likely to sustain the demand for performance coatings in this region. The growing economy and government initiatives in India and China are gradually supporting the manifestation of renewable energy infrastructures. Due to sustained demand from the automotive, power, electronics, and renewable energy industries, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to remain as a profitable market of performance coatings globally throughout the assessment period. Europe holds the second-largest share in the global performance coatings market. European producers are primarily taking efforts on eco-friendlier products without compromising efficiency and performance. In North America, performance coatings manufacturers are investing heavily in producing water-based products with low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) content. Renowned market players in this region are expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. In the Middle East & Africa, the performance coatings market has witnessed a standstill due to fluctuation in crude oil prices and uncertainties caused due to political instability. Expansion in manufacturing facilities is expected in Latin America, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries.

