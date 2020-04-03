Periodontal Therapeutics Market Growth Trends, Size, Forecast By 2027 – Tolmar, Eli Lilly, Align, 3M, Ultradent, Nobel Biocare, Glidewell, Den-Mat Holdings, Mallinckrodt, Teva

Sameer Joshi

Periodontal therapeutics are products used in treatment of periodontal disease. Periodontitis is chronic bacterial infection caused due to microbial plaque often known as gum disease, which is colonized on tooth surface and below the gingival margin. Periodontal disease are caused due to hormonal changes, smoking, poor oral health hygiene and some hereditary factors. The periodontal disease involves progressive loss of alveolar bone and majorly observed in adults.

The Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market is expected to grow due to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of periodontal disease due to changing lifestyle, increased tooth retention which leads to periodontitis, reduced side effect of drugs, low dose requirement for treatment and others. On the other hand advancement in treatment by using novel drug and increase in preference to local drug for treatment of periodontal disease are expected to offer new opportunities in market growth.

The List of Companies-

Tolmar , Eli Lilly , Align , 3M, Ultradent , Nobel Biocare, Glidewell ,Den-Mat , Mallinckrodt,Teva

The Global periodontal therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type and distribution channel Based on drug type, the market is segmented as arestin, atridox, doxycycline, metronidazole, minocycline, periochip and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online channel

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global periodontal therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The periodontal therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting periodontal therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the periodontal therapeutics market in these regions.

